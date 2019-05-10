Noida cop suspended over rave party; another transferred for 'lax' approach

The in-charge of a police station in was suspended Friday for his "lax" approach in the party case in which 192 people were arrested from a farm house earlier this month, officials said.

police also ordered transfer of another police station



in-charge who had shown "lack of interest" in working out a sensational robbery case at a corporate office last month.

"Hans Raj Bhadoria, the of the station, has been suspended with immediate effect due to suspicious activities going on in his area of jurisdiction. It was great laxity on his part to not be aware that such parties were being conducted illegally in his area," he told

With Lok Sabha elections underway across the country, of Police (SSP) Krishna had a couple of days ago written to the asking for permission to initiate action against the SHO. The suspension has been done following the EC's permission.

Akhilesh Tripathi, the SHO of Phase 3 police station, has been transferred to police line over his "apathetic" response in the robbery at the corporate office of Mahagun group in Sector 63 on April 28, the said.

"The Rs 35 lakh robbery had taken place in his area but his initial approach was apathetic towards it. He showed no interest in working out that case. Hence he has been transferred," the police said.

A was among seven accused who were arrested on May 4 for the sensational robbery, with of Police (Meerut Zone) in a rare occurrence holding a press conference in last week to announce the case being worked out.

As many as 161 men and 31 women were arrested on May 5 from a farm house in Sector 135 during a party where alcohol and other intoxicants were being served illegally, the police said.

Officials said 155 of the accused were given bail on May 8, five of the key organisers of the event and owner of the farm house were sent in police remand, while others in judicial custody.

