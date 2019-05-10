Noida cop suspended over rave party; another transferred for 'lax' approach

The in-charge of a police station in Noida was suspended Friday for his "lax" approach in the rave party case in which 192 people were arrested from a farm house earlier this month, officials said.
Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna also ordered transfer of another police station
in-charge who had shown "lack of interest" in working out a sensational robbery case at a corporate office last month.
"Hans Raj Bhadoria, the station house officer of the Expressway police station, has been suspended with immediate effect due to suspicious activities going on in his area of jurisdiction. It was great laxity on his part to not be aware that such parties were being conducted illegally in his area," he told PTI.
With Lok Sabha elections underway across the country, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna had a couple of days ago written to the Election Commission asking for permission to initiate action against the SHO. The suspension has been done following the EC's permission.
Akhilesh Tripathi, the SHO of Phase 3 police station, has been transferred to police line over his "apathetic" response in the robbery at the corporate office of Mahagun group in Sector 63 on April 28, the official said.
"The Rs 35 lakh robbery had taken place in his area but his initial approach was apathetic towards it. He showed no interest in working out that case. Hence he has been transferred," the police chief said.
A supervisor of Mahagun group was among seven accused who were arrested on May 4 for the sensational robbery, with Additional General of Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar in a rare occurrence holding a press conference in Noida last week to announce the case being worked out.
As many as 161 men and 31 women were arrested on May 5 from a farm house in Sector 135 during a rave party where alcohol and other intoxicants were being served illegally, the police said.
Officials said 155 of the accused were given bail on May 8, five of the key organisers of the event and owner of the farm house were sent in police remand, while others in judicial custody.
