Delhi riots: High Court quashes four FIRs lodged for same incident

The Delhi High Court has quashed four FIRs lodged for the alleged offences of looting and setting on fire a compound during the North East Delhi riots last year, saying there cannot be a second FIR and fresh investigation for the same cognisable offence.
The high court said five separate FIRs cannot be registered for the very same incident as it is contrary to the laws laid down by the Supreme Court.
While maintaining one FIR, it quashed the other four lodged in March last year at the Jaffrabad Police Station.
Justice Subramonium Prasad said, It cannot be said that the incidents were separate or the offences are different. As stated earlier, a perusal of the charge sheets filed in the respective FIRs show that they are more or less identical and the accused are also same. However, if there is any material that has been found against the accused the same can be placed on record in the FIR.
