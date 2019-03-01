JUST IN
Northern Army commander visits border areas in Akhnoor sector amid tension

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Amid tensions along the Line of Control, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Friday visited forward posts in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, an official spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, he said.

The Army commander was briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations, the official said.

Lt Gen Singh appreciated the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their areas of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to the ceasefire violations and the infiltration bids, he added.

Fri, March 01 2019. 19:05 IST

