Northern Army commander visits border areas in Akhnoor sector amid tension

Amid tensions along the Line of Control, Lt Gen Singh Friday visited forward posts in sector of district to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, an spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by the Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, he said.

The was briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations, the said.

Lt Gen Singh appreciated the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their areas of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to the ceasefire violations and the infiltration bids, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)