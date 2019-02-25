JUST IN
Business Standard

US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show

AP  |  Barcelona 

Chinese tech company Huawei is taking center stage at the world's biggest mobile industry trade fair, as it wages a geopolitical battle with the US over its role in next-generation telecom networks.

The company has a major presence at MWC Barcelona, a four-day showcase of mobile devices and innovations that opens Monday.

At this year's meeting, the focus will be on new 5G networks due to be rolled out in the coming years. Huawei, the world's biggest maker of networking gear, is hoping to play a big part in building those networks.

Company executives will show off a new folding 5G phone, speak on keynote panels and brief journalists, to counter US efforts aimed at persuading allies to boycott it over cyberespionage concerns.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 16:45 IST

