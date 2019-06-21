Not just team, I expect a lot from myself: Tamim

expects a lot from opener Iqbal and the left-hander was candid enough to admit that he has not been able to live up to the expectations still in the ongoing

In the six games he had played so far, has hit just one half-century in the competition -- 62 against at on Thursday that too in a losing cause.

It is not that has not been getting starts in the tournament. Every time he looks on course for a big score, the 30-year-old simply gave away his wicket.

"In the last game I was batting well, against it was the same but I've not been able to capitalise with important runs," Tamim said after Bangladesh's third loss in the competition.

"The team expects a lot from me, I expect a lot from myself, and until now it's not been great.

"In the first three games, I got myself set and then played two bad shots - I got a decent delivery in the first game (against South Africa) but after that I gave my wicket away so I needed to be more disciplined," he added.

Tamim, however, is hopeful of turning things around in the remaining three games.

"But I still have three games to go to try and change that around," he said.

