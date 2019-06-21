Cannon found while digging canal in Nadia district

Workers engaged in a in district have stumbled upon a cannon, sparking excitement among the locals, a said.

The weapon is very old and it is about 4 feet 2 inches in length, BDO said.

The cannon, made of brass, was recovered from Yamuna at in district on Wednesday.

As the word spread, locals soon gathered at the spot to have a look at the cannon. They were also flocking to the local police station, where it has been kept, to have a glimpse of the artillery.

IC, police station, Ashoktaru Mukherjee said, "We have kept it in the police station and informed the Archaeological department, so that experts can come and examine it.

"It was found at south Rajapur in Haringhata. While one end of the cannon is 17-inches in diameter, the body tapers to a 12-inch base on the other end. It has a handle to fix the cannon to a base, either on a carriage or a boat," he said.

The workers were the water body as part of the reformation of Yamuna canal, and they found the cannon during the process.

A network of canals existed in the area in ancient times and the Yamuna was dug to connect the Ganga to the Padma and the Ichchamati, Goutam Kirtania, of Haringhata panchayat samity said.

"There was a 'Nil Kuthi', possibly occupied by indigo planters, near south Rajapur in Haringhata. The property had a ghat and British craft used to move along the canal to get there. So I think that the cannon found here, belonged to the British era," Kirtania said.

Another local resident Arunava Saha said, "I had heard from my ancestors that the canal was used during the Battle of Plassey in 1757, for moving arms and ammunition."



Plassey is about 112 km from Haringhata.

