1st 'Test': Focus on Rahul and fast bowlers Aaron, Avesh

England Lions will be one of the innumerable stops that out-of-form opener KL Rahul will encounter in his road to redemption as he up to play for A in the first unofficial Test.

The match will also feature two of India's quickest bowlers in young Avesh Khan and the not so young Varun Aaron, who will be keenly watched by the

Virat Kohli wants three more fast bowlers which will broaden the base of the current pool of speed merchants and that's the specific reason why prone not known for his consistency has been recalled.

It's all about sheer speed and same for Avesh, who has really intimidated the domestic batsmen during the season.

Rahul hasn't exactly set the stage on fire during the limited overs games having come back from an interim suspension for his sexist comments on a television chat show.

has recently made it clear that he would like Rahul to play a lot of A games in order to regain form.

The 'A' team's also backed the opener and said he was not worried about the batsman's run of low scores.

The India 'A' team led by Ankit Bawne, comprising domestic performers, will be favourites against the Lions, who have not had the best of time on the tour so far.

all-rounder Jalaj Saxena finds a place after a strong season as has Siddhesh Lad along with spinners and

The visiting Englishmen, on the other hand, have had a tough time, being hammered in the five-match ODI series, losing 1-4 and will look for redemption.

Sam Billings, who played for Chennai Super Kings in last year's IPL, has been in good form and will look to carry it into the longer format too.

The young team includes players with Test experience, including and Ollie Pope.

Lanky paceman has impressed with his performances and will be assisted by The spinners- and will have a big role to play on a track expected to be bowler-friendly on the evidence of the recent Ranji matches here featuring

Teams (from): India 'A': (Captain), KL Rahul, AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K S Bharat (WK), Jalaj Saxena, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan,

England Lions: (captain), Dominic Bess, Danny Briggs, Tom Bailey, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Zak Chappell, Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Tom Moores, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Alex Davies,

