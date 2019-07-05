Now, a Shiv Sena corporator assaults truck drivers in Mumbai

Shiv Sena corporator and former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya was caught on camera assaulting truck drivers transporting chicken here, the latest incident of misconduct by a public representative.

In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, Vaidya is purportedly seen slapping drivers of chicken-laden trucks and hurling abuses at them in the Mahim area.

In the five-minute video, which surfaced Friday, the Sena corporator is heard saying that locals are facing problems due to illegal parking of trucks carrying live chicken.

Vaidya says he has raised the truck parking issue in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, ruled by the Shiv Sena, multiple times, but nothing has happened.

"But no action has been taken against them...so being the corporates of the area I have taken the law into my hands and evicting these people from here," he is heard saying in the clip.

It was not clear when the incident took place.

Vaidya's video surfaced a day after Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his 16 supporters were arrested for pouring buckets full of mud on a deputy engineer in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district over poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

On June 26, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a civic official in Indore with a cricket bat over demolition of a dilapidated building in the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was later arrested and spent four days in jail before being granted bail.

