National Stock Exchange to introduce interest rate options from December 9

Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it will introduce trading in options based on government securities from December 9.

The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing risk and exposure through hedging.

"Exchange shall introduce Options with effect from December 9, 2019," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

Interest rate options are financial derivative contract whose values are based on rupee interest rates.

Rival bourse BSE launched trading in interest rate options based on government securities in August this year.

The two bourses had launched interest rate futures in 2014.