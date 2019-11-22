Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Vedanta to move out of BSE Sensex from Dec 23

Tata Motors, with differential voting right (DVR), and will be dropped from the BSE's benchmark Sensex from December 23.

In their places, UltraTech Cement, Titan Co Ltd and Nestle India will be added in the index, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE, said in a statement on Friday.

Besides, UPL Ltd and Dabur India will find a place in the S&P 50, replacing Indiabulls Housing Finance and

Among other changes, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, SBI Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) will make entry in the S&P Next 50, while Cadila Healthcare, Dabur India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, UPL Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services will be dropped from the index.

The changes will be effective from Monday, December 23, 2019, Asia Index said.

Apart from these, changes have been made in several indices including S&P BSE 500, S&P BSE 200 and S&P BSE 100.