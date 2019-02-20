NSUI stages protest against DU advisory asking students to not hold agitations in premises

The NSUI Wednesday held a protest against an advisory issued by the Delhi University, asking students to not stage protests or dharnas inside varsity premises.

The circular, issued last week by the administration, advised the students against "occupying university premises of departments, library, administrative blocks etc. for protest and dharnas".

These acts cause disruption in academic activities as well as day to day functioning of the respective offices, it said.

"Kindly note that causing disruption in any manner of the academic functioning of the amounts to an act of gross indiscipline," it added.

The Congress-backed (NSUI) held a protest against the advisory. The students' union members burnt a copy of the advisory during the protest.

They also held a cutout of Narendra Modi, depicting him as and accused the administration of working at the behest of the central government.

said this decision will weaken the democracy and the democratic culture that has been prevailing in the for a long time.

"If this decision is not reversed, the NSUI will continue its protest," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)