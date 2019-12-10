19 Lok Sabha MPs accused of crimes against women, up from 2 in 2009: ADR

-
The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent, during the period, an ADR report said.
West Bengal reported the highest number of MPs/MLAs (16) who declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 MPs/MLAs each.
