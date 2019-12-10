JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

EU concerned over Kashmir's situation, important to restore normalcy: Envoy
Business Standard

19 Lok Sabha MPs accused of crimes against women, up from 2 in 2009: ADR

The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi

The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent, during the period, an ADR report said.

West Bengal reported the highest number of MPs/MLAs (16) who declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 MPs/MLAs each.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU