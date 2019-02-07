Odisha cops withdraw protest after DGP's assurance

A confederation of Odisha police personnel on Thursday withdrew protest after it was assured by the state government that its demands would be fulfilled.
The agitation, called by the Odisha Police Havildar, Constable and Sepoy Mahasangha, was withdrawn after discussions with Director General of Police, R P Sharma.
"We have withdrawn the agitation after the DGP requested us to do so. He assured us that the government will fulfil our demands by Thursday evening," Mahasangha president Santosh Satpathy told reporters.
The Mahasangha's demands included abolition of contractual appointment, provision of all types of allowances for contractual policemen and medical insurance benefits.
Earlier in the day, about 60,000 members of the confederation were seen discharging their duties wearing black badges.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU