Odisha cops withdraw protest after DGP's assurance

A confederation of Odisha police personnel on Thursday withdrew after it was assured by the that its demands would be fulfilled.

The agitation, called by the Havildar, and Sepoy Mahasangha, was withdrawn after discussions with of Police, R P Sharma.

"We have withdrawn the agitation after the DGP requested us to do so. He assured us that the government will fulfil our demands by Thursday evening," told reporters.

The Mahasangha's demands included abolition of contractual appointment, provision of all types of allowances for contractual policemen and

Earlier in the day, about 60,000 members of the confederation were seen discharging their duties wearing black badges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)