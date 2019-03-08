JUST IN
Swine flu kills 4 women in Indore; death toll reaches 28

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

H1N1 virus has claimed the lives of four womenin Indore, taking the death toll due to swine flu to 28 since January this year, an official said.

The women, who were in the age group of 27 to 63 years, died in different hospitals in the district over the last four days, a health department official said.

Ninety four patients tested positive for swine flu since January 1, of whom 28 died, the official added.

Of the deceased, 11 were from outside Indore district, who had come here for treatment, he added.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 22:45 IST

