Swine flu kills 4 women in Indore; death toll reaches 28

H1N1 virus has claimed the lives of four womenin Indore, taking the death toll due to swine flu to 28 since January this year, an said.

The women, who were in the age group of 27 to 63 years, died in different hospitals in the district over the last four days, a department said.

Ninety four patients tested positive for swine flu since January 1, of whom 28 died, the added.

Of the deceased, 11 were from outside district, who had come here for treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)