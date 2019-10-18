JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HDFC Bank Q2 preview: Profit seen 22% higher; growth in retail loans eyed
Business Standard

Oil companies defer decision to suspend fuel supplies to Air India

The decision was taken after Air India made a written request and also promised regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India, FinMin, finance ministry, civil aviation ministry, SPV, special purpose vehicles, air india debt, air india, Air India Air Transport Service Limited, air india loan, air india loan, air india flights, air india divestment, air india stake

State-owned fuel retailers on Friday decided to defer their decision to suspend jet fuel supplies to Air India after the national carrier promised to make regular payments to clear outstanding dues, officials said.

The three state-owned oil companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) - had earlier this month threatened to snap aviation turbine fuel (ATF) supplies to Air India at six major airports over payment delays.

Officials said the decision to defer the move follows Air India making a written request for the same as also promising to make regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU