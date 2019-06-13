Ola to set up tech centre in US, build team of over 150 engineers

Ride hailing Thursday said it plans to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in and build a team of over 150 engineers to work on technologies like electric and autonomous vehicles.

The engineers at the centre will work on developing next-generation technologies in mobility and the move is a part of the company's global initiatives to further drive mobility-led transformation to billions across the world, said in a statement.

The team will also collaborate closely with global teams in various geographies where operates, it added.

"The centre will build cutting-edge to accelerate Ola's ambitions across electric mobility and connected vehicles as well as lead futuristic experiments like autonomous vehicles," it said.

For this, Ola is looking to hire experts across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data sciences, engineering and product development.

"The valley and the talent ecosystem here are very conducive to the development of next-generation This is also a big step in our journey as a global mobility player, with a mission that talent from around the world are inspired to join us on," Ola said.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Ola has a presence in 150 cities across India, the UK, and New Zealand, serving more than 150 million users and completing over a billion rides annually.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)