is wading into the United Kingdom's political maelstrom days before he is set to embark on his first state visit there, saying would make an "excellent" and calling Meghan, the of Sussex, "nasty."



In an interview on Friday with the British tabloid The Sun, Trump expressed support for the controversial ex- in his bid to replace Theresa May, saying, "I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent."



May is to step down amid an impasse over Brexit on June 7, just days after Trump is set to be feted by at and after official observances of the 75th are concluded.

Trump referred to the American-born of as "nasty" over comments she made in 2016 threatening to move to if Trump won the

"I didn't know that she was nasty," he said of when read her prior criticism. The former Markle married Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2018 and gave birth to their first child, Archie, in May.

During the state visit, the president, his wife, Melania, and his four adult children are expected to meet with as well as his brother, William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate, the of is expected to stay home with

Trump told the newspaper that he didn't know that he wouldn't be meeting Markle but predicted that she will make "a very good" American

As for May, Trump criticized her handling of Brexit negotiations with the European Union, saying she "didn't give the anything to lose." Trump's first visit to the UK as was marred by similar critical comments he made to the same tabloid last year about May's handling of Brexit.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in on Monday for a three-day visit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)