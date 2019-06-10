2 dead in mishap as pre-monsoon rain turns road slippery

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Two people were killed in an accident involving a concrete mixer truck, an autorickshaw and a bus in the early hours of Monday in Chembur after pre- monsoon rains made the road slippery, police said.

In the accident that took place in Amar Mahal area, the concrete mixer truck hit the autorickshaw which then smashed into a bus, a Tilaknagar police station official said.

"The driver and two passengers in the autorickshaw were injured. Two of them succumbed to injuries in Rajawadi Hospital nearby," he said.

He identified the deceased as passenger Sufiyan Ansari (25) and driver Subhash Bind (55).

Passenger Mona Mirza (55) is undergoing treatment, he added.

The driver of the concrete mixer truck fled the scene of accident and efforts were on to nab him, the official added.

