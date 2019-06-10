Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021: Trudeau

will ban single-use from 2021, announced Monday, declaring it a "global challenge" to phase out the bottles, straws and bags clogging the world's oceans.

"I am very pleased to announce that as early as 2021 will ban harmful, single-use from coast to coast," said, arguing has a unique chance to lead to fight against pollution as the country with the world's longest coastline.

said that in Canada less than 10 percent of are currently recycled. Each year a million birds and more than 100,000 marine mammals worldwide suffer injury or death by becoming entangled in or ingesting it through the

"You've all heard the stories and seen the photos. And to be honest as a dad it is tough trying to explain to my kids," Trudeau said.

"How do you explain dead whales washing up on beaches across the world, their stomachs jam packed with plastic bags? How do I tell them that against all odds, you will find plastic at the very deepest point of the "



Straws, plastic bags, cutlery, plates and stir sticks would be among the items banned, a government statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)