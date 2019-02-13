One held in connection with gangrape of 21-yr-old woman in Ludhiana: Police

A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman in the nearby village, police said.

The police also identified four other accused in the case.

Tarun Rattan, of Police (SP), Rural Police, said the arrested accused was identified as (24), a resident of Rap village in district.

Four other accused were identified as Jagroop Singh from Jaspal Bangar, from Uttar Pradesh, from Tibba and Surmo from Khanpur, he said, adding that another accused, yet to be identified, was a relative of Surmo.

All the accused were in the age group of 20 to 28 years, the SP said.

Several police teams were pressed into service to nab the remaining accused, he said.

Meanwhile, activists took out a candle march at the Fountain Chowk on Tuesday to voice their anger against the incident.

Former Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, who led the march, sought the early arrest of the remaining culprits.

The victim was allegedly raped by 10 men near village on the banks of the Sidwan canal, about 15 km from here, on Saturday night.

The woman was allegedly dragged out of the car, in which she was travelling with one of her friends, by the accused.

The woman was travelling with a man from to village, when their car was stopped at Jagraon by the accused, who were following them on three motorcycles, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)