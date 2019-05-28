One killed, three injured in road accident in UP

-
A truck collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, killing the truck driver and injuring three others, police said Tuesday.
The accident occurred Monday night under the Ratenpuri police station area here, they said.
The deceased was identified as Charan Singh. He was 30, they said.
The injured were admitted to a hospital, the police added.
