JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pennar Industries Reports 24.3% Increase in Consolidated Net Revenue and 13.7% Increase in Consolidated PAT (Excluding Non-recurring Item and Exceptional Item)

Sourav Ganguly Makes a Promise to his Fans on My11Circle #DadaKaVaada
Business Standard

One killed, three injured in road accident in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A truck collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, killing the truck driver and injuring three others, police said Tuesday.

The accident occurred Monday night under the Ratenpuri police station area here, they said.

The deceased was identified as Charan Singh. He was 30, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements