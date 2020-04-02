One more patient dies of coronavirus in Indore; MP toll reaches 8

A 54-year-old man died of infection in Indore on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll in Madhya Pradesh to eight, an official said.

This is second related death reported from the state on Thursday.

The man, who was a resident of Moti Tabela area, was admitted to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on March 29. "The patient was having breathing problems since the last two days. He was suffering from fever for last 15 days. He did not have cold-cough problem," the official said.

He had not travelled anywhere in the recent past, the official said.

As of now, there is no information about whether he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Earlier in the morning, a 65-year-old woman succumbed to at the Government Manorama Raje TB Hospital here, the official said.

She was already suffering from diabetes and thyroid, he said, adding it was not clear how she contracted the infection.

Eight coronavirus patients have died so far in the state. These include five from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone.

Out of the total 98 coronavirus cases in the state, 75 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal, two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, a health department official said.