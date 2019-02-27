Modi asks youths to question Rajya Sabha MPs over lack of House productivity

Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition over Rajya Sabha's lack of productivity and said it is a matter of concern.

Addressing a "National youth parliament festival", he told youngsters to question the members of Rajya Sabha, where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over his government, of their respective states, saying it will lead to nation-wide pressure on them.

said the productivity of the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys a big majority, was 85 per cent and it passed 205 bills, as he credited the development to the full majority voters gave to the BJP in the 2014

The Rajya Sabha's productivity was only eight per cent in the last session where the interim budget was passed.

With the due in April-May, is seeking a renewed mandate to push ahead with the "development" agenda and asserting that a complete majority for the BJP will result in a strong government.

Opposition parties have often joined hands to block his government's legislative agenda in the of Parliament.

Modi asked youngsters to organise events upon returning home and invite members from their states as chief guests and question them.

In his speech and during the subsequent question and answer session, the dwelt at length at his works to curb corruption and empowering poor, and also referred to the 10 per cent quota given to the general category poor in education sector and jobs to stress on his attempt to give youths equal opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)