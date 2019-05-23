Opposition, media couldn't see 'Modi wave', but people did: Jitendra

-
ALSO READ
Modi to canvass for Jitendra Singh in Kathua on Sunday
People living near IB are India's first line of defence: Jitendra Singh
Over 16.85 lakh voters to decide fate of 12 candidates in Udhampur
Panthers Party announces candidate for Udhampur LS seat
Nearly 30 pc polling in Udhampur, Srinagar LS seats till 1 pm
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is set to win the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, said on Thursday the media and the Opposition could not see the "Modi wave", but the people of the country proved it.
Singh is leading by over 3,48,345 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the Jammu and Kashmir seat.
"They (media and Opposition) were saying the Modi wave was only in 2014. They said there was no Modi wave (this time), but people proved it," Singh told reporters here.
"It is a victory of the people of this region. In spite of the analysis being done by our media friends, my voters has tried to be wiser. I bow before my people for voting for me," he said.
The BJP leader said people voted for him due to the "major development work" carried in the constituency, saying neither the media nor the Opposition could see it, but the people did.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU