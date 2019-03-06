ot worried about threats, every drop of blood for India: Modi

Wednesday said he was not bothered about threats and abuses against him and asserted that every drop of his blood was for and he would do what it takes to make strong.

Citing a Karnataka leader's remark on "killing" him, he said, "Now one talks of killing Modi, but I want to tell them I am not bothered about their threats and abuses. I am here to do my work, I am here to do whatever I can do to make strong and prosperous."



Addressing his first public rally here after the BJP inked a poll pact with the AIADMK, in which PMK is also a constituent, he lashed out at the Opposition, saying they are guided by selfish interests.

"The careless conduct of the opposition on national security is very well known...they are guided by and selfish interests. They neither want a strong India, nor strong armed forces."



The said the opposition's hatred against him was reaching new levels daily and they have a competition over who abused him the most.

Spotlighting his backward class origins -championing which the Dravidian parties had always steered their narrative in Tamil Nadu- the said,"some one will abuse me, then someome will mock my poverty, then someone will abuse my family and some my lower caste origins."



He said every drop of blood in his veins, "every breath of mine, every second of my time" was for India and its 130 crore people.

Reiterating his "maha milawat," jibe (adulteration alliance) against the opposition, he wanted them to clearly state their plan to take the nation forward.

He said insulted regional leaders and alleged that late Chief Minister, veteran freedom fighter and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj was insulted time and again as he spoke for the people and challenged the dictatorship of "one" family.

alleged that 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minsiter using Article 356.

"If the dynasty did not like a leader,the was dismissed. Fifty governments were dismissed by Indira Gandhi."



If there was one party that has abused Article 356 again and again, it was the Congress, he said.

Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party, led by M K Stalin, for joining forces with Congress,saying "opportunism has prevailed over values,".

said the NDA government was deeply concerned about security and the Centre's vision was to make India a hub for defence production.

One of the two defence corridors is located in Tamil Nadu and it would give opportunities to local industries and youngsters, he said.

About 1,900 fishermen belonging to have been released from and even those who faced death sentences have been released through negotiations.

On the personal intervention of the Saudi Crown Prince, said over 850 Indian prisoners will be released.

"If anyone of you is in we will work to heal it," he said.

On development of the tourism and textile sector, the PM said NDA is committed to the development of these sectors.

"Weavers of Kanchipuram are the pride of this land. The is committed to the development of the textile sector. We have released a subsidy of Rs 7.000 crore to the weavers in the country," he said.

Kancheepuram and have a huge potential of tourism, he said and added that NDA had done a lot of work in the tourism sector as well.

He said foreign tourist arrivals had increased by a record 42 per cent and foreign exchange earnings by 50 per cent. When tourism posted growth, the overall economy grew and even "a tea seller also earns."



Quoting Kalidoss, who hailed Kancheepuram as "Nagareshu Kanchi," the best city, he said an -referring to himself- from Kasi (Varanasi) had come to Kanchi.

"Our bond is strong and unbreakable, the culture and people of are remarkable," he said and hailed Tamil as a beautiful classical language.

Latching on the memory and legacy of late AIADMK stalwart Jayalalithaa, he said the Centre was making continuous efforts for the development of Tamil Nadu and to make it a developed State, in consonance with the dream of "Amma Jayalalithaa ji."



Acceding to the ruling party's demand, Modi said "We have decided to rename after the great MGR."



also said that "We are also seriosuly thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language."



In a show of bonhomie, a sceptre was presented to Modi by and Chief Minister

