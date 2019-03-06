Enough evidence to prosecute PM Modi for corruption in Rafale deal: Rahul

Alleging that the "trail of corruption" in the fighter jet deal "begins and ends with" Narendra Modi, Wednesday claimed there "is now enough evidence" to prosecute him.

Leading the party's attack on the dispensation over the deal, Gandhi also alleged "destruction of evidence" and "obvious cover-up" after the government told the that crucial files pertaining to the fighter jet deal were "stolen".

"There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Scam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial files incriminating him are now reported stolen by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "FIRagainstCorruptModi".

The chief's attack came on a day when the government said in the that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the and threatened newspaper with action under the the for publishing articles based on them.

The on Wednesday alleged corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the time has come to lodge an FIR against

"The corruption and malfeasance in Rafale deal is out in the open. PM misused his office to give benefits to Dassault and caused loss to the public exchequer," Congress spokesperson told reporters.

"It is now crystal clear that blatant and massive corruption has taken place in the Rafale deal. It is undoubtedly established that Modi misused his office as to grant undue benefit to Dassault and caused a loss to public exchequer," he said.

