Outcry in Pakistan as couple, teenage daughter killed in police 'encounter'

The killing of four people, including a man, his wife and their teenage daughter, in what Pakistan's police called a with "terrorists" has triggered a public outcry and the victims' family held a protest against the "staged" encounter.

The family was travelling in a car when the alleged encounter which the (CTD) officials later termed an 'intelligence-based operation' took place on a highway in Sahiwal, about 200 kms from Lahore, on Saturday.

Those killed in the encounter included grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, 42, his wife Nabila, 38, their 13-year-old daughter and their friend, Zeeshan Javed, who was driving the car and police said he was on the country's wanted terrorist list.

The couple's minor son also sustained a bullet injury while two other daughters remained safe.

According to CTD, the operation was conducted after an intelligence was received that terrorists were travelling towards Sahiwal with arms and explosives.

The CTD claimed in a statement that the signalled a Alto car and a motorcycle to stop near a toll plaza, but they did not pull over and instead opened fire.

Eyewitnesses and the victims's family memembers, however, strongly refuted the CTD's version, and told Pakistani daily Dawn that the four were shot dead in "cold blood by the police" in the "staged" encounter.

They claimed that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout, the daily reported.

The family members of the victims and area residents held a protesting and blocked a road in

has sought a report from over the incident.

The also directed to hold a transparent and detailed inquiry into the incident to uncover the facts.

The also ordered the arrest of the CTD officials involved in the shootout, the daily reported.

(IG) has announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

said the actual picture of the incident will become clear after thorough investigation into the incident.

"Apparently it seems that the terrorists used 'human shield' to proect themselves," he said.

