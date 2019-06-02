Over 300 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh seized; 7 held

Seven persons have been arrested after more than 300 stolen worth Rs 60 lakh were seized from them, police said Sunday.

The accused have been identified as (30), (38), (27), Rajan (28), (58), (31) and Rohit (23), they said.

According to police, the gang worked in a systematic manner. After stealing mobile phones, they used to hand them over to a middle man who then handed these phones to another person to be sent to

The receiver in had a salaried employee in who coordinated the movements of the phones and would also facilitate the payment through illegal channels, Rajesh Deo, of police (crime), said.

The gang was busted during an investigation into a complaint about snatching of filed on May 25, he said.

The accused used to repair at a shop in Gaffar Market, the DCP said.

In the last couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for used high-end mobile phones in and other neighbouring countries. As the IMEI search is restricted within India, it gave the accused a new channel to dispose the stolen phones, the said.

They used to transport the mobile phones via road, making use of the between the two countries, the added.

In total, 311 mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh have been seized from them, police said.

IMEI numbers and other details of the seized phones are being uploaded on Police website for the public to identify their phones.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)