Tunisia, Russia call for Arab League to readmit Syria

Syria's "natural place" is within the Arab League, Tunisia's said Saturday, ahead of the organisation's annual summit in in March.

" is an Arab state, and its natural place is within the Arab League," Khemaies Jhinaoui said during a conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who is on a tour of North African

The suspended Syria's membership in November 2011 as the death toll in the country's civil war mounted.

"The question of returning to the does not depend on but on the Arab League," Jhinaoui said.

"The foreign ministers (of member states) will decide on this subject," he added.

"What interests us is Syria's stability and security."



Persistent divisions between the Arab League's member states have worked against Syria's readmission.

Russia's intervention in Syria's war since 2015 in favour of has turned the tide of the conflict in the regime's favour.

The reopened its embassy in in December, the same month Sudanese made the first visit of any Arab leader to the Syrian capital since the start of the war.

But earlier this month rejected normalising ties with Assad.

Lavrov backed overtures to readmit

"As we have discussed in and over the past few days, we would like to also support Syria's return to the Arab family, the Arab League," he said in

Lavrov, who has also visited on his tour, said that and agreed to ramp up "anti-terror cooperation".

In reference to Franco-Italian differences on Libya, he said: "We must harmonise the efforts of outside mediators seeking a settlement to the Libyan conflict.

"This must be done under the sponsorship of the and taking into account the points of view of neighbours such as Tunisia, and "



Russia's foreign minister, winding up his visit, also met Tunisia's and prime minister on Saturday.

