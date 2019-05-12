Over 64 pc voting in Madhya Pradesh till 6pm, final figure later: Officials

A voter turnout of 64.01 per cent was recorded till 6 pm in the eight seats in that went to polls on Sunday, an said, adding that the final figure would be released later.

Of the 29 seats in the state, six went to polls in the fourth phase on April 29 and seven in the fifth phase on May 6. After the polling on Sunday, the rest eight seats in will be held in the final phase on May 19.

Voting on Sunday started at 7 am in Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, and constituencies in the sixth phase of the

The said voting was peaceful across the state.

Constituency-wise polling percentage at the end of polling time, which was 6 pm, was 60.67 per cent, 53.09 per cent, 59.60 per cent, 66.82 per cent, 65.27 per cent, 69.87 per cent, 65.33 per cent and 72.47 per cent, he said.

These figures were released at 8 pm, and an official said final figures will be released later.

Long queues were witnessed at several polling booths throughout the day, V L Kantha Rao said.

At 4 pm, he told reporters said that voters in three villages in and one in had initially boycotted the polls and till 3 pm, only four people had voted in Semlikankad village which falls under Rajgarh seat.

officials said the final voting percentage in the four villages would be updated later as reports from there were still coming in late Sunday evening.

Rao had said that during the polling, EVMs were changed at 102 booths across eight parliamentary seats.

In Bhopal, veteran Digvijay Singh is locked in a battle with BJP candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is seeking re-election from seat, cast his vote at a booth early in the morning in Gwalior, a said. Scindia is locked in a battle with BJP's K P Yadav, who is contesting his first Lok Sabha election.

Former and his family members cast their vote at their native village Jait, which falls under the Lok Sabha seat. Narendra Singh Tomar, who is the sitting from Gwalior, is in the fray from seat this time.

Altogether 138 candidates are in the fray for the eight Lok Sabha seats. Of these eight seats, seven were won by the BJP in 2014.

There are 30 nominees in Bhopal, 25 in Morena, 18 each in and Gwalior, 13 each in and Vidisha, 11 in Rajgarh and 10 in Sagar, Rao said.

"In total, 18,141 polling booths were set up, where over 1.44 crore people, including 32,909 service voters, were eligible to exercise their franchise," he said.

Over 45,000 security personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)