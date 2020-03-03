JUST IN
JNU notification 2020: Registration process for JNUEE exam begins
Riot-hit northeast Delhi records over 98% attendance in Class 12 exam: CBSE

The class 12 students appeared for History exam, while no paper was scheduled for class 10

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 | PTI

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Tuesday, according to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The class 12 students appeared for History exam, while no paper was scheduled for class 10.

"The History exam scheduled for today went off peacefully across India, foreign centres and Delhi, including northeast areas. The centres in northeast Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today. The absentees included mostly private candidates," a senior board official said.

"The board is making efforts to contact them to extend help, if any required, so that they can resume their exam schedule at the earliest," he said.

The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear.

The schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 16:00 IST

