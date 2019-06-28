Over Rs 900 crore released for conservation of 50 wetlands so far: Environment Ministry

Over Rs 900 crore have been released for conservation of 50 wetlands, including lakes across the country, the Union Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a query raised in the lower house on steps taken to preserve wetlands in the country, Minister of State for Babul Supriyo said the government is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme called National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA).

"The government is currently implementing a centrally sponsored scheme...for conservation and management of wetlands (including lakes) in the country on cost sharing basis between Central Government and respective State Governments," he said.

Supriyo said as many as 180 wetlands including lakes in the country are being conserved.

"Under NPCA scheme, 180 wetlands including lakes in the country have been prioritized or identified for conservation and management.

"Financial assistance amounting to Rs 963.88 crores have been released for 50 wetlands including lakes so far," the MoS told the lower house on a query raised by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)