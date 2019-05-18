Owaisi says reports of war within EC worrying

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said reports of a war within the Election Commission were worrying and emphasised on unanimity of views in the poll panel.
ECI is one of the more trusted public institutions in the country, a 'war within' is extremely worrying. The SC, in TN Seshan case had made it clear that CEC doesnt enjoy a higher status than other ECs & must strive towards unanimity. Basic Constitutional norms must be respected, he tweeted.
Owaisi tagged a media report on Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from model code violation cases till his dissents are recorded on orders.
