OYO appoints Mandar Vaidya as CEO for Southeast Asia and Middle East

Hospitality firm Hotels and Homes on Wednesday said it has appointed Mandar Vaidya as the Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, effective from August 1, 2019.

The appointment comes as part of company's ongoing focus to drive accelerated growth in two of its high potential markets - Southeast Asia and the Middle East, said in a statement.

Vaidya has over 15 years of experience. He would be responsible for driving business growth for in these two regions, which include markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mandar to the OYO family as he takes charge of strengthening OYO's presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East," OYO Hotels and Homes Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

These two markets are crucial for OYO's international expansion strategy, he added.

"Under Mandar's leadership, we look forward to establishing a strong relationship with asset owners in these regions while staying true to our mission of delivering a chic hospitality experience at hard-to-ignore prices," Agarwal said.