PA, his relative held in Jaipur for accepting bribe

A posted at a special court here and his relative, who is the alleged middleman in the case, were arrested here Friday for taking a bribe of Rs 80,000, a Rajasthan Anti- Bureau (ACB) said.

Search was conducted at the residence of the accused personal assistant, Arjun Lal Jat, from where documents related to a commercial land valuing Rs 1.5 crore-2 crore, 10 residential plots, 8 bigha agricultural land, two domestic gas agency and a construction company were recovered, ACB Additional SP said.

He said the ACB had received a tip-off that Jat was involved in corrupt practices through a middleman, identified as Vijay Kumar Sharma, who is on the run.

of Jat and Sharma were put on surveillance and it surfaced that they fixed a deal of Rs 1 lakh for settling a court case.

Jat had roped in his relative Pradeep Kumar Sharma to take the initial amount of Rs 80,000 in VKIA area here from where he was arrested, the said.

Both the accused were arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Act and further investigation is on, he said.

