Pak acting against terrorism under NAP: Qureshi tells German FM

Seeking to downplay global pressure on Pakistan, Tuesday told his German counterpart that was acting against terror groups under a national plan formulated after a horrific terror attack in in 2014.

Qureshi's statement comes at a time when the international community, especially the US, alarmed by the India- tensions after the terror attack, is pressing to take "sustained and irreversible" actions against all terror groups operating on its soil with impunity.

The terror attack by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14, escalating tensions between and

"Fighting terrorism is a global and regional challenge and Pakistan has taken a lot of action, political steps to eradicate this menace.

"The evolution of Plan (NAP) and the horrific incident of was a watershed moment for us, Qureshi said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart

"Pakistan is taking steps to deal with extremism in consultation with the political leadership," Qureshi said.

The NAP to combat terrorism was formulated after the terror attack on in in December 2014 that killed nearly 150 people, mostly students.

"If there are human rights violations...., then there will be a reaction and that reaction, at times, is difficult to contain," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn He reiterated Pakistan's stance that "dialogue was the only way forward".

The German suggested that negotiations be held for de-escalation in tensions between Pakistan and and for resolution of the dispute.

Maas also called on at the PM House.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that the and German discussed Pak- tension and the peace overtures made by Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed Pak-German relations and the security situation in the region, it said.

Amid mounting outrage in India over the Pulwama terror attack, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

The ongoing peace process in also came under discussion during the meeting of the two foriegn ministers. Maas lauded Pakistan's efforts to arrange talks between the and Afghan so the parties could find a solution to a 17-year-old conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)