Pak ad-hoc judge joins ICJ proceedings in Jadhav case

The for in the International Court of Justice, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, on Thursday joined the proceedings in the case, days after suffering a cardiac attack.

Jillani made the solemn pledge as the ad-hoc judge, (ICJ) top said.

He joined the proceedings ahead of the beginning of the hearing on the fourth day during which will submit its final arguments.

Pakistan, while presenting its case on Tuesday, asked the ICJ to adjourn the case, citing his It also submitted a request for his replacement.

However on Wednesday, the ICJ said that it has not received any evidence that the for was unable or unwilling to continue to exercise his duties.

Jadhav, 48, a retired officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in

moved the ICJ in May 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying consular access to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)