Pakistan okays plan to open Sharda Peeth corridor for Hindu pilgrims in PoK

The on Monday approved a proposal to establish a corridor that will allow from India to visit Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple and cultural site in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report.

The corridor, when opened, will be the second religious tract after in Pakistan-controlled territory that will connect the two neighbouring nations.

India had already sent a proposal to Pakistan to open the temple corridor, the Express Tribune reported quoting sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"After Kartarpur, a piece of big news is in the offing for Hindus. Some of the government officials will visit the area and will later submit a report to the prime minister," the sources said.

Established in 237 BC during the reign of Ashoka, the 5,000-year-old Sharada Peeth is an abandoned temple and ancient centre of learning dedicated to the Hindu goddess of learning. Between the 6th and 12th centuries CE, Sharada Peeth was one of the foremost temple universities of the Indian subcontinent.

It is also one of the three famous holy sites for Kashmiri Pandits, the other two being the Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag and the Amarnath temple.

Kashmiri Pandit organisations have been demanding opening of the corridor for many years now.

"Pakistan has decided to open the