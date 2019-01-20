Some better performing banks likely to be out of PCA: Kumar

Some of the are likely to come out of the (PCA) framework in next few months on the back of improvement in various parameters, a top said.

Eleven out of the total 21 are under the central bank's framework, which imposes lending restrictions and prevents them from expanding, among other curbs.

"Some of the banks out of 11 have shown better performance...If some banks are performing well and they are adequately capitalised as per the Basel norms. Hence, capitalisation will facilitate them coming out of RBI is seized of the matter," Secretary told

There is a strong case on the basis of performance of some banks to be removed from the list if not all, he said.

Recently, the government announced infusion of Rs 28,615 crore into seven (PSBs) through recapitalisation bonds. Out of the seven state-owned banks, of India got the highest amount of Rs 10,086 crore, followed by Oriental of Commerce, which received 5,500 crore.

Other banks that got capital included of Maharashtra (Rs 4,498 crore), (Rs 3,056 crore) and United (Rs 2,159 crore).

Kumar expressed hope that those who are not performing well, they should improve their results.

"They need to improve all parameters of NPAs, capital savings, non-core assets monetisation etc. All that agenda have been given to them," he said.

The recapitalisation will enhance the lending capacity of public sector banks and help them come out of the RBI's watch list. These include Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and

The PCA framework kicks in when banks breach any of the three key regulatory trigger points -- namely capital to risk weighted assets ratio, net non-performing assets (NPA) and return on assets (RoA).

Globally, PCA kicks in only when banks slip on a single parameter of capital adequacy ratio, and the government and some of the independent directors of the RBI board, like S Gurumurthy, are in favour of this practice being adopted for the domestic sector as well.

