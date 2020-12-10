Pak PM, Bill Gates to continue joint efforts in tackling Covid-19 and polio

-
ALSO READ
Warren Buffett donates $2.9 bn to Gates Foundation, family charities
Large portion of Covid vaccines to be manufactured in Ind: Gates Foundation
Indian pharma can produce Covid-19 vaccines for entire world: Bill Gates
Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make Covid-19 vaccine
Bill Gates discusses resumption of Pakistan's polio drive with Army chief
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have agreed to continue working together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and eradicate polio from the country, according to a media report on Thursday.
Khan, during a telephone conversation with Gates on Wednesday, told him about Pakistan's commitment to combat the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic through coordinated efforts and smart lockdowns, Geo news reported.
Pakistan has so far reported 429,280 coronavirus cases with 8,603 deaths.
Khan shared Pakistan's policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and the economy.
The prime minister thanked the Gates Foundation for its critical support in building Pakistan's emergency management capacity for polio eradication, highlighting that anti-polio campaigns are being intensified across the country, the report said.
Khan and Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Pakistan is one of the three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.
Growing security challenges in recent years have made it increasingly difficult to run anti-polio campaigns in different parts of Pakistan.
Attempts to eradicate the disease have been seriously hampered by the targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming the polio drops cause infertility.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU