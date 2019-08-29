Pak successfully carries out night-training launch of missile 'Ghaznavi'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan has successfully carried out night-training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', the Army said on Thursday.

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms, the military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said.

The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also shared a video of the launch in his tweet.
First Published: Thu, August 29 2019. 12:10 IST

