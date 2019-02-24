Six of seven girls found hours after fleeing shelter home in Bihar

Seven minor girls escaped from a care unit at town in rural in the early hours of Saturday following which six of them were found in district, police said.

Senior of Police Babu Ram said, "Six of the minor girls were found in Gangauli village under the station area late in the evening".

He said a police team had come from district in search of the missing girls based on the inputs they had gathered during investigation. One of the girls belonged to Gangauli village.

The girl, along with five others, was found at the village and the visiting police team has taken them into custody for interrogation, the SSP said.

Opposition parties flayed the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that five of the girls were "witnesses" in the sex scandal being probed by the under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and claimed their escape was a "conspiracy" hatched by the ruling dispensation to protect "big shots".

"Seven girls have escaped from the shelter home. They are said to have fled after cutting the grill of a window at about 3 am. They were under treatment for their violent behaviour," Social Welfare Department Director told

It is yet to be ascertained whether the girls include former inmates of the Muzaffarpur Balika Grih, he said.

Hours later, ( Range) reached the spot for inspection and said, "We are conducting investigations taking all possible angles into account."



Sniffer dogs and forensic experts were pressed into service to trace the girls who had fled the home situated around 100 km from the state capital.

Meanwhile, of the Opposition in state Assembly tweeted: "Five witnesses of the Muzaffarpur rape case have been made to disappear from shelter home to protect the and the "



Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, who is of the opposition in the Legislative Council, said, " should tell us why he is so scared."The girls went missing a few hours before hearing in the Muzaffarpur case commenced at a Delhi court, where trial was transferred from the north town following a order earlier this month.

slammed the government over the incident.

"It appears that the girls have not flee of their own accord, but their escape has been facilitated by the government since the and the have questioned the role of the in the scandal. should resign as other surviving victims face threat to their lives from him," Kushwaha said in a tweet.

said, "It appears that attempts are being made to save some people in the Muzaffarpur case. The should take note of the disappearance of girls from "



issued a statement from Ranchi, alleging that the chief minister and DGP Gupteshwar Pandey be held accountable for the disappearance of the seven girls "which has been made possible to affect the probe into Muzaffarpur sex scandal".

The scandal had come to light in May last year after an FIR was lodged by the Social Welfare Department based on the social audit report of Mumbai-based

More than 30 girls were lodged at the shelter home when the scandal came to light and medical examinations confirmed that most of them had been subjected to sexual abuse. The shelter home was subsequently sealed and its inmates were moved to care units in Madhubani, Patna and Mokama.

The case was later handed over to the on the recommendation of the which, thereafter, also decided to give up the practice of awarding contracts for running shelter homes to state-funded NGOs.

