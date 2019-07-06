JUST IN
Sarfaraz and few others to face media after returning home on Sunday
Business Standard

Pakistan anchor confuses Apple Inc. with fruit, twitterati get a laughing moment

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Twitter users around the globe exploded to a gaffe by a Pakistani female news anchor who, during a live chat programme, confused Apple Inc. with the fruit, prompting the guest on the show to correct her.

The anchor was left red-faced when she assumed her guest meant Apple- the fruit while commenting, "Apple's business alone is more than Pakistan's budget."

She replied saying, "Yes, I have heard. Apple has so many varieties."


The mistake did not go unnotice by social media users after it was posted by journalist Naila Inayat on her Twitter account.

She posted a 32-second clipping of the video with a caption, "Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.."

The social media users were quick to reply to her post with hilarious memes and emoticons.

Mohammad Ali Tunna, a Pakistani replied to the tweet, saying, "An apple a day keeps Steve Jobs away.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 15:40 IST

