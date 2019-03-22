Pakistan bans broadcast of Indian Premier League

A month after had banned the live telecast of Super League (PSL), have now responded by suspending the broadcast of Indian Premier League, country's Information and confirmed.

The decision comes a month after DSport, the official broadcasters of the Premier League (PSL) in India, stopped the coverage of the tournament in protest of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Indian company had also pulled out of its deal to produce the television coverage of the PSL worldwide forcing the Pakistan-based to find a new production company midway into the tournament.

"During the PSL, the way the Indian companies and the government treated Pakistan after that, we can't tolerate that IPL is shown in Pakistan," Pakistan's told ARY

Chaudhry also accused the Indian team of politicising The Pakistan Board (PCB) had urged the (ICC) to take action against the Indian cricket team for sporting camouflage caps during an ODI in a five-match series against However ICC had confirmed BCCI had taken prior permission before players wore the caps.

"We tried to keep politics and cricket apart but then the Indian cricket team played matches wearing caps against and there was no action taken against it," the said.

"I feel if IPL is not shown in Pakistan, it will be a loss for IPL and Indian cricket. We are a cricketing superpower in international cricket," Chaudhry claimed.

The twelfth edition of the IPL will begin on March 23 with the defending champions taking on Royal Challengers

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)