Pakistan closes its airspace for commercial flights

Wednesday closed its for commercial flights and suspended flight operations across major airports, including in Islamabad, and Karachi, for an indefinite period in the wake of the escalating tensions with

Pakistan's Civil Authority made the announcement after the of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure of Pakistan's due to the prevailing security situation.

The airport will be used for "military purposes" till it is reopened for commercial activities, an told DawnNewsTV, adding that a red alert has also been issued.

"All civilian flight operations have been suspended," the said.

Civil Authority spokesman said the flight operations in and provinces have been suspended for an indefinite period.

He said the flight operations from and to Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi/ airports have been suspended.

The planes which had left from foreign destinations for these airports have been diverted to the safer airports, he said.

Earlier, DawnNewsTV quoting sources at the airport said that International Airlines' (PIA) New Delhi-bound flight PK-270 had been cancelled due to tensions at the Line of Control (LoC).

The move comes amid escalation of tension between and after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan on Tuesday.

has also closed nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, and for civilian air traffic and the entire north of has been vacated on a day of rapidly escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

was holding a high level meeting to assess the security situation in the wake of the developments of the morning, including Pakistan claiming that it had shot down two Indian military jets and arrested two pilots.

India said Pakistan jets intruded into Indian air space in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)