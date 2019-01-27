Pakistan closes its Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif after woman tries to enter building with hand grenade

on Sunday closed its Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif city after a woman tried to enter the building with a hand granade hiding in her bag, the said.

Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital of province.

"Today, the Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif was closed when an Afghan woman was caught trying to sneek a hand grenade into the Consulate in her personal bag," the FO said in a statement.

It said the woman was arrested by the police and investigations are on to find the perpetrators of the failed attack.

The in Kabul urged the to provide fool-proof security to its Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif and to share the findings of its investigation at the earliest.

in Mazar-e-Sharif will remain closed for till the provision of fool-proof security by the authorities in Mazar-e-Sharif to prevent any untoward incident in the Consulate General, according to FO.

Last year, in Jalalabad remained closed for several weeks due to security reasons.

