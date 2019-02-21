Pakistan gifts gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

At a time when is under immense global pressure on terrorism, the country's cash-strapped government has gifted Saudi Crown a gold-plated assault rifle, a media report said.

The unusual gift for a visiting foreign dignitary was presented to Mohammad during his first official official visit to

International reported that delegation called on the Crown at the Prime Minister's House where gifted him a portrait and a gold-plated gun.

The is also Saudi Arabia's

In a similar gesture from the cash-rich kingdom in January, Saudi Prince Aziz Al Saud, also the Tabuk Governor, presented a gift of 'gold Kalashnikov' and bullets to at here.

had thanked him for the gold-plated Russian gun.

The Saudi Crown Prince's just-concluded high-profile visit to came in the midst of heightened tensions between and following one of the worst terror attacks in in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based

The international community led by the US has pressed to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

Pakistan and on Sunday signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion which will provide a welcome relief to the teetering economy of the cash-strapped Pakistan.

Pakistan is negotiating with the a multi-billion bailout package to overcome the country's financial instability.

China, Islamabad's close ally, has also offered financial aid to the country.

Pakistan Monday conferred its highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Salman for his "outstanding support" in reinvigorating the ties between the two countries.

