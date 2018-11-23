Saudi crown prince leaves on first foreign tour since Khashoggi murder

- Saudi Crown left Thursday on a visit to "brotherly Arab countries", reported, his first official trip abroad since the murder of

Mohammed will visit a "number of" Arab states at the request of his father, Salman, the royal court said in a statement carried by the

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported that Mohammed will make his first stop in close ally the has come under increased international pressure after the killing of contributor in its on October 2.

The Saudi journalist, a former court insider turned critic of Prince Mohammed, was killed and dismembered in what the kingdom said was a "rogue" operation.

Turkey's could meet with the on the sidelines of the summit in next week, according to Turkish Erdogan has said the order to murder came from "the highest levels" of the but has stopped short of directly blaming Prince Mohammed.

Saudi authorities are seeking the death penalty against five men over the killing, but attention remains focused on the despite an official insistence that he was not involved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)