Dr. Monica Jacob's hassle free and painless wellness remedy

With the number of people willing to go under the knife in the name of beauty on the decline, there's never been a better time to explore alternative procedures that don't require a needle. Surprisingly the recent times has gravitated a lot of aesthetic enthusiasts with respect to transforming corrective surgeries.

It's evident that body enhancement, once reserved for the rich and famous, is now more mainstream, safer and accessible. There was a time people would be "outed" for getting similar procedures.

Now many have embraced the procedures, often posting pictures of their recoveries on

The market for needless transformation has grown substantially across continents the last decade. Certain studies suggest that it takes the human brain about 9 seconds to recognise a face and draw a conclusion whether it likes the face it has casted its eyes upon or rather find it respectable etc.

The premises to this conclusion ascertained by the sense are drawn from the collective vitality and aura the person exudes. And these traits are compounds of face, skin, appearance and other aesthetic features.

However certain women fall prey to the unhealthy life style, wrong concept of day and night due to the wee work culture, inappropriate diet managements have caused pre mature ageing of skin, un even tones, sagging, bulging of skin and various other haunting skin related sagas.

The brighter side however is the fact that all of these issues can now be addressed, dealt with and assure reversal. Kudos to the Bespoke treatments, minimally invasive safe procedures to treat & suit personal inadequacies with long lasting results.

HIFU has steadily won itself a reputation for being effective and convenient with more women opting for it. It's impressive what an impact non-surgical cosmetic treatments like lasers, fillers and peels can have.

Whether it's fat taken from one part of your body and injected into another, or fillers used to shape and sculpt your nose, non-surgical cosmetic treatments are more popular than ever. Dr. and her quest to make these aesthetic body transformation hassle free, painless & with least post procedure care has struck a chord in the market with more women achieving desires body & feature goals.

