JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AICC leader Nana Patole quits as Kisan Congress chief
Business Standard

Teen girl kidnapped from WB rescued from Navi Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A teenage girl kidnapped from West Bengal earlier this month was Saturday rescued from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The victim was brought from 24 Parganas area of West Bengal on June 9 by two persons after being promised a job, following which her family members filed a kidnapping case in Nazath police station there, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Inspector Arjun Garad said.

"We got a tip-off from Shakti Vahini (a group fighting human trafficking) in New Delhi about the victim being present in Baman Dongri locality of Navi Mumbai," he said.

A team raided the place and rescued the 15 year-old girl Saturday morning, he said.

"Habibmulla Anchar Mulla (28), one of the persons who brought her here on June 11, has been detained. The hunt for the other person, identified as Ashraf Shoeb Mulla, is on," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU